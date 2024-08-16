Prince Harry appears to give tribute to Prince William during Colombia tour

Prince Harry appeared to have given a shoutout to his brother Prince William as he kicked off four-day tour of Colombia with Meghan Markle.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex received warm welcome by Vice President Francia Márquez and her husband at the vice president's residence, where they exchanged gifts and enjoyed traditional Colombian refreshments.

The duo also posed with Márquez and her husband for a photo when the Duke appeared to have given a nod to his estranged brother, William.

Donning a dark blue suit and light blue shirt, Harry posed for the group photo with his hands clasped in front of his torso, mirroring William's signature stance.

Analyzing the photo, body language expert Judi James told The Mirror, "Harry's pose here looks almost like a nod to his brother William as he adopts his signature 'fig leaf' pose with the hands clasped in front of the lower torso.”

"It's a status-lowering pose that can suggest some shyness but it's not normally in Harry's repertoire,” the expert added.

“He seems to want to avoid pulling royal rank in these initial poses, hence the barrier gesture while Meghan signals greater confident with her arms straight down at her sides."