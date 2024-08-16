 
Prince Harry finally reacts to rumours of rift with Meghan Markle

Recently a royal insider claimed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's love days are numbered as their 'marriage is hanging by a thread'

By
Web Desk
|

August 16, 2024

Prince Harry has seemingly finally broken his silence over rumours of feud with Meghan Markle amid claims their marriage is facing a growing rift.

In his statement, as the duke arrived in Colombia, said the spread of false information via AI and social media means "we are no longer debating facts."

He further said, “What happens online within a matter of minutes transfers to the streets. People are acting on information that isn’t true," according to BBC.

Prince Harry and Meghan also participated in the Responsible Digital Future Summit at the Universidad EAN, one of the top-ranking universities in Latin America.

Hosted by the Archewell Foundation, in partnership with the Office of the Vice President of Colombia and Luminate, the event brought together a diverse group of thought leaders, experts, activists, and community members who are united by a shared vision of fostering a healthier and more ethical digital landscape.

Speaking on the occasion, Harry further said, “With the Archewell Foundation, me and my wife believe that information integrity is a fundamental right.”

Harry’s remarks came nearly a month after the In Touch Weekly, citing a royal source, had reported “Harry and Meghan’s marriage is hanging by a thread. The real story is insane.”

