Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis spotted filming for their upcoming sequel

Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis were seen filming a scene on the beach for Freakier Friday.

The 38-year-old actress was spotted playing around the sand in a green, floral patterned swimsuit and later, she was sitting beside her on-screen mother Curtis, as per Daily Mail.

This came shortly after Lohan and Curtis discussed reuniting with their costars and reprised their roles as Anna and Tess, respectively, for the sequel after more than two decades.

It is worth mentioning that Lohan threw up her strawberry blonde tresses into a messy bun and sported a pair of rose-tinted sunglasses with a retro, cat-eye frame and gold hardware.

Meanwhile, Curtis modeled a double denim outfit and donned a pair of dark aviator sunglasses as she appeared to be wearing minimal makeup, as per the outlet.

Furthermore, while taking a break from filming the scene, Lohan was seen standing with her toes in the sand, in between the set.

As per the publication, the production for the sequel kicked off earlier this summer in Los Angeles on June 24 as the original adaptation of Freaky Friday, which was based on Mary Rodgers' 1972 same-name novel, from Disney was released over two decades ago in 2003.