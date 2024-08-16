Prince William makes demands of Prince Harry to grow up and move on

Prince Harry has just been met with a great number of bashings by his older brother for the way he uses their mother, and refuses to grow up.

Call outs of this nature have been brought forward by an inside source that is well-placed within Prince William’s circle.

During their interview with Sky News Australia this source in question admitted that the heir is simply “fed up at this point” and wants Prince Harry to stop “cashing in” on their mother’s death back in 1997.

This is mainly due to the fact that Prince William feels, “Harry just won’t move on,” and “it appears that since marrying Meghan, the obsession with his mother has only intensified.”

This has also led the heir to make some drastic decisions of his own and “William’s getting to the point where he’s washing his hands of Harry for good,” the same source also warned.