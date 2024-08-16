 
Geo News

Jack Russell, frontman of Great White band, passes away at 63

Jack Russell announced his retirement from music last month

By
Web Desk
|

August 16, 2024

Jack Russell, frontman of Great White band, passes away at 63
Jack Russell, frontman of Great White band, passes away at 63

Jack Russell, the former frontman of the Los Angeles rock band Great White, passed away on Thursday surrounded by family and friends. He was 63 years old.

The singer died after losing a battle with multiple system atrophy and Lewy body dementia, as per Rolling Stone.

Great White also confirmed the singer's death in a statement shared on social media on Friday.

“Our deepest condolences to the family of Jack Russell,” the band's statement read. “We hope they take comfort in knowing Jack's incredible voice will live on forever.

“His love for the fans and his sons went unmatched, as was his own love for rock music,” the band said about the late crooner.

“It was a privilege and joy to share the stage with him - many shows, many miles, and maximum rock,” the statement continued. “In the studio, Jack was amazing. He always came ready to work. And work hard, he did. Jack stayed until he got the best performance for each song.”

“He brought the same excellence to every show. The consistency of his live performances were always beyond comparison. Rest in peace to one of rock's biggest champions,” the band added.

For those unversed, Jack left the rock band in 1996.

Prince Harry finally reacts to rumours of rift with Meghan Markle video
Prince Harry finally reacts to rumours of rift with Meghan Markle
Prince Harry appears to give tribute to Prince William during Colombia tour video
Prince Harry appears to give tribute to Prince William during Colombia tour
Taylor Swift, Blake Lively under hot waters and labelled as 'mean girls'
Taylor Swift, Blake Lively under hot waters and labelled as 'mean girls'
King Charles honours Princess Anne as Meghan Markle, Harry arrive in Colombia video
King Charles honours Princess Anne as Meghan Markle, Harry arrive in Colombia
Meghan Markle relationship with mother-in-law Queen Camilla comes to light
Meghan Markle relationship with mother-in-law Queen Camilla comes to light
Kate Middleton, Prince William break silence as Meghan Markle, Harry begin Colombia trip
Kate Middleton, Prince William break silence as Meghan Markle, Harry begin Colombia trip
Prince William trying too hard to become David Beckham of England
Prince William trying too hard to become David Beckham of England
Meghan Markle turning petty in her fight against the Palace
Meghan Markle turning petty in her fight against the Palace