Jack Russell, frontman of Great White band, passes away at 63

Jack Russell, the former frontman of the Los Angeles rock band Great White, passed away on Thursday surrounded by family and friends. He was 63 years old.

The singer died after losing a battle with multiple system atrophy and Lewy body dementia, as per Rolling Stone.

Great White also confirmed the singer's death in a statement shared on social media on Friday.



“Our deepest condolences to the family of Jack Russell,” the band's statement read. “We hope they take comfort in knowing Jack's incredible voice will live on forever.



“His love for the fans and his sons went unmatched, as was his own love for rock music,” the band said about the late crooner.

“It was a privilege and joy to share the stage with him - many shows, many miles, and maximum rock,” the statement continued. “In the studio, Jack was amazing. He always came ready to work. And work hard, he did. Jack stayed until he got the best performance for each song.”

“He brought the same excellence to every show. The consistency of his live performances were always beyond comparison. Rest in peace to one of rock's biggest champions,” the band added.

For those unversed, Jack left the rock band in 1996.

