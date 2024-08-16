Kate Middleton shocking health update leaves royal fans disappointed

An insider has revealed shocking update about the health of Kate Middleton as the Princess of Wales continues her cancer treatment, leaving the royal fans disappointed.



Speaking to Daily Mail, a royal source claimed that preventative chemotherapy of the future queen will continue throughout the rest of the summer and “possibly beyond” and that her recovery will be ongoing “for many months to come”—even after her treatment is finished.

The insider told the outlet when asked whether the Princess of Wales might return to the public eye, “We are not there yet.”

The source went on saying, “When we last heard from her ahead of Trooping the Colour, she said her treatment was going on into the summer and that’s what’s happening. It’s been a rough, rough time, a really difficult year for the entire family. And as she herself said, she is not out of the woods yet.”

The tipster continued that “no one is giving a timescale for her return.”

The source close to Kate Middleton added, “She’s an incredibly strong woman, but she really has been through the wars. Her treatment and recovery is still a priority and will be ongoing for some time to come.”