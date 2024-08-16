 
Glen Powell reacts to unexpected backlash over excluded ‘Twisters' scene

'Twisters' stars Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones in leading roles

August 16, 2024

Glen Powell recently reacted to the surprising reaction over his excluded scene from film Twisters.

In an interview with the Screenrant, the actor addressed a kissing scene with his co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones that did not make it to the final cut. 

In the movie, romantic tension was built between the leading characters. However, an on-screen kissing scene was not added in the original movie. 

Later, a footage of that intimate scene was posted on social media, featuring the two stars filming an alternate ending where they kiss, that leaf fans disappointed.

Now, talking about the backlash, the Top Gun actor said, “I’m taking it very personally!”

“I’m sure you’ve seen the behind-the-scenes, where I did get to kiss Daisy Edgar-Jones, which really is all that counts. [Laughs] We had a great time, and I’m really proud of the movie,” he added.

“I really think that even that [backlash] shows that people care, which is really great.

“I just love how excited people have gotten about that movie, and Daisy and I send each other the TikToks and the gifs. There’s so much funny stuff coming out of it.

“It’s fun. That’s what summer movies are about. It creates this conversation and cultural moment, and people dress up and do the thing."

He concluded, "It’s been really awesome. So, kiss or no kiss, everybody’s a winner.”

Directed by Lee Isaac Chung, the film, which is a sequel to 1996’s Twister, was released on July 19. 

It received generally positive reviews from critics and has grossed $315.3 million worldwide.  

