Prince Harry, Meghan Markle delighted to reconnect with Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa

August 16, 2024
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were delighted to reconnect with Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa, whom they had previously interviewed for Time magazine a few years ago.
The royal couple, who arrived in Colombia on Thursday, participated in the Responsible Digital Future Summit at the Universidad EAN, one of the top-ranking universities in Latin America.
Hosted by the Archewell Foundation, in partnership with the Office of the Vice President of Colombia and Luminate, the event brought together a diverse group of thought leaders, experts, activists, and community members who are united by a shared vision of fostering a healthier and more ethical digital landscape.
To close the summit, the royal couple were delighted to reconnect with Maria Ressa.
Together, along with Vice President Francia Márquez, they participated in a panel discussion that focused on actionable pathways for achieving a more responsible and inclusive digital future.