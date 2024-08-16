Taylor Swift plans new strategy to repay Vienna fans amid Eras tour

Taylor Swift has planned a new strategy to repay her fans who were unable to attend her shows in Vienna, Austria.



The Anti Hero singer was scheduled to perform in the Austrian capital last week for three days. However, her concert was cancelled by organizers over threat of terrorist attack.

Now, a tipster told the The U.S. Sun that the 34-year-old singer talked with her team about how to "fill the void after the cancelled show" and for that they came up with three options.

The tipster was quoted telling the publication that "there is also the possibility of adding two new dates" at the end of her North American tour, which will end on November 3 in Indianapolis.

Her show in the US, which will start in the afternoon, will be broadcast live to the stadium in Vienna, where it would be around 9PM.

“All the ideas are on the table," the insider said before adding that a decision will be made in the next few weeks.