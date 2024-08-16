 
Geo News

Kevin Feige reveals unique inspiration for 'Fantastic Four: The First Steps'

'Fantastic Four: The First Steps' will star Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Joseph Quinn

By
Web Desk
|

August 16, 2024

Fantastic Four: The First Steps will star Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Joseph Quinn
'Fantastic Four: The First Steps' will star Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Joseph Quinn

Marvel boss Kevin Feige used Fortnite to find inspiration for the upcoming Fantastic Four movie.

The film, titled Fantastic Four: The First Steps, was revealed at the Disney D23 event this month. Feige shared that he used the game as inspiration for Galactus, who will be played in the film by Ralph Ineson.

Feige said he used a clip of Galactus destroying the worlds from the 2021 Fortnite x Marvel crossover event. He sent the clip to the crew of the movie, which is set to hit theaters next year on July 25.

He told fans at the event: “The clip of Galactus destroying the island is so cool, I shared it with the team to get that spirit of Galactus across.”

WandaVision’s Matt Shakman will be taking the director’s chair for Fantastic Four: The First Steps. Shakman has promised fans that the movie will be “unlike anything at Marvel you’ve seen before”

The movie will star Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards / Mr. Fantastic and Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm / Invisible Woman alongside Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm / The Human Torch and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm / The Thing.

Prince Harry makes strategic move to prioritize family harmony amid William feud video
Prince Harry makes strategic move to prioritize family harmony amid William feud
'Emily in Paris' star Lily Collins reflects on 'holiday' vibes in Italy
'Emily in Paris' star Lily Collins reflects on 'holiday' vibes in Italy
Katie Price sparks engagement rumour with boyfriend JJ Slater
Katie Price sparks engagement rumour with boyfriend JJ Slater
Taylor Swift plans new strategy to repay Vienna fans amid Eras tour
Taylor Swift plans new strategy to repay Vienna fans amid Eras tour
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom's secret to happy relationship revealed video
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom's secret to happy relationship revealed
Halle Bailey treats fans with sweet twinning moment with her son
Halle Bailey treats fans with sweet twinning moment with her son
Jennifer Lopez rubbishes Ben Affleck divorce rumours with low-key birthday visit
Jennifer Lopez rubbishes Ben Affleck divorce rumours with low-key birthday visit
Inside Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively's baby number 5 plans video
Inside Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively's baby number 5 plans