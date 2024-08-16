Kevin Feige reveals unique inspiration for 'Fantastic Four: The First Steps'

'Fantastic Four: The First Steps' will star Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Joseph Quinn

Marvel boss Kevin Feige used Fortnite to find inspiration for the upcoming Fantastic Four movie.

The film, titled Fantastic Four: The First Steps, was revealed at the Disney D23 event this month. Feige shared that he used the game as inspiration for Galactus, who will be played in the film by Ralph Ineson.

Feige said he used a clip of Galactus destroying the worlds from the 2021 Fortnite x Marvel crossover event. He sent the clip to the crew of the movie, which is set to hit theaters next year on July 25.

He told fans at the event: “The clip of Galactus destroying the island is so cool, I shared it with the team to get that spirit of Galactus across.”

WandaVision’s Matt Shakman will be taking the director’s chair for Fantastic Four: The First Steps. Shakman has promised fans that the movie will be “unlike anything at Marvel you’ve seen before”

The movie will star Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards / Mr. Fantastic and Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm / Invisible Woman alongside Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm / The Human Torch and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm / The Thing.