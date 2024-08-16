'Emily in Paris' star Lily Collins reflects on 'holiday' vibes in Italy

Lily Collins, famed for her role in famous Netflix series Emily in Paris, talked about her experience filming in Italy for the second part of the show's fourth season.

Collins said the shooting in Rome felt more like a holiday, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The actress told the outlet, "Being in Rome was so amazing, it was the most special way for us to end this season with the crew because it felt like a holiday."

"The culture there’s just so warm and welcoming, the streets are paved with so much history, and the food is so wonderful," Collins praised the Italian culture.

She added, "It was so great to go from Paris to Rome because you are still in Europe and you are still feeling that romance and passion of Europe, but you are getting to experience a different part of history which was really fun."

Darren Star, the creator of the show, also reflected on his experience in Italy, saying, "It’s like the sun came out fresh in Rome when we got there. It was just a whole different experience, it was like starting something fresh. It kind of reinvigorated all of us."

Part one of Emily in Paris season 4 is currently streaming on Netflix however, the second part will release on 12 September.