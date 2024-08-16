 
Geo News

'Emily in Paris' star Lily Collins reflects on 'holiday' vibes in Italy

Lily Collins and Darren Star reflected on their experience filming in 'Emily in Paris' in Italy

By
Web Desk
|

August 16, 2024

Emily in Paris star Lily Collins reflects on holiday vibes in Italy
'Emily in Paris' star Lily Collins reflects on 'holiday' vibes in Italy

Lily Collins, famed for her role in famous Netflix series Emily in Paris, talked about her experience filming in Italy for the second part of the show's fourth season.

Collins said the shooting in Rome felt more like a holiday, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The actress told the outlet, "Being in Rome was so amazing, it was the most special way for us to end this season with the crew because it felt like a holiday."

"The culture there’s just so warm and welcoming, the streets are paved with so much history, and the food is so wonderful," Collins praised the Italian culture.

She added, "It was so great to go from Paris to Rome because you are still in Europe and you are still feeling that romance and passion of Europe, but you are getting to experience a different part of history which was really fun."

Darren Star, the creator of the show, also reflected on his experience in Italy, saying, "It’s like the sun came out fresh in Rome when we got there. It was just a whole different experience, it was like starting something fresh. It kind of reinvigorated all of us."

Part one of Emily in Paris season 4 is currently streaming on Netflix however, the second part will release on 12 September.

Prince Harry makes strategic move to prioritize family harmony amid William feud video
Prince Harry makes strategic move to prioritize family harmony amid William feud
Katie Price sparks engagement rumour with boyfriend JJ Slater
Katie Price sparks engagement rumour with boyfriend JJ Slater
Kevin Feige reveals unique inspiration for 'Fantastic Four: The First Steps'
Kevin Feige reveals unique inspiration for 'Fantastic Four: The First Steps'
Taylor Swift plans new strategy to repay Vienna fans amid Eras tour
Taylor Swift plans new strategy to repay Vienna fans amid Eras tour
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom's secret to happy relationship revealed video
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom's secret to happy relationship revealed
Halle Bailey treats fans with sweet twinning moment with her son
Halle Bailey treats fans with sweet twinning moment with her son
Jennifer Lopez rubbishes Ben Affleck divorce rumours with low-key birthday visit
Jennifer Lopez rubbishes Ben Affleck divorce rumours with low-key birthday visit
Inside Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively's baby number 5 plans video
Inside Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively's baby number 5 plans