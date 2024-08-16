Suki Waterhouse gets candid about her personal life in new album

Suki Waterhouse, who is set to release her album, Memoir Of A Sparklemuffin, has gotten candid about her personal life.

The fiancée of Robert Pattinson completed her album just five days before giving birth to their first and only daughter.



Now, talking with the DIY Magazine interview, the 32-year-old singer revealed that her album revolves around things she has never shared in public before.

The Good Looking hitmaker said, “I was in a different place mentally making this album – I didn’t have as many hang-ups as when I was making the first one.”

She then discussed her song, Lawsuit, in which she sings: "Heard all about you from the girls in line in the bathroom."

Suki explained to the publication that it was not her lawsuit, "but it’s definitely about a dark underbelly and the things that go on."

“It’s about something I’d probably never be able to discuss in public, but it’s more than just, ‘F*** this guy!’ It’s about a bunch of women connecting who’ve had a similar experience," she said.

She further added, "And there’s this feeling of, ‘Yeah, everyone’s really got each other’s back.'"



Set to release on September 13, Memoir Of A Sparklemuffin consists of 18-tracks.