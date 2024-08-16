 
Geo News

Suki Waterhouse gets candid about her personal life in new album

Suki Waterhouse’s new album ‘Memoir Of A Sparklemuffin’ set to release in September

By
Web Desk
|

August 16, 2024

Suki Waterhouse gets candid about her personal life in new album
Suki Waterhouse gets candid about her personal life in new album

Suki Waterhouse, who is set to release her album, Memoir Of A Sparklemuffin, has gotten candid about her personal life.

The fiancée of Robert Pattinson completed her album just five days before giving birth to their first and only daughter. 

Now, talking with the DIY Magazine interview, the 32-year-old singer revealed that her album revolves around things she has never shared in public before.

The Good Looking hitmaker said, “I was in a different place mentally making this album – I didn’t have as many hang-ups as when I was making the first one.”

She then discussed her song, Lawsuit, in which she sings: "Heard all about you from the girls in line in the bathroom."

Suki explained to the publication that it was not her lawsuit, "but it’s definitely about a dark underbelly and the things that go on."

“It’s about something I’d probably never be able to discuss in public, but it’s more than just, ‘F*** this guy!’ It’s about a bunch of women connecting who’ve had a similar experience," she said.

She further added, "And there’s this feeling of, ‘Yeah, everyone’s really got each other’s back.'" 

Set to release on September 13, Memoir Of A Sparklemuffin consists of 18-tracks.

Brad Pitt recalls big measure he took to save ending of 'Seven'
Brad Pitt recalls big measure he took to save ending of 'Seven'
Prince William set to issue official statement about Harry, Meghan tour?
Prince William set to issue official statement about Harry, Meghan tour?
Taylor Swift parents Andrea, Scott share special gifts at Eras Tour show video
Taylor Swift parents Andrea, Scott share special gifts at Eras Tour show
Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost share an incredible life: Report
Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost share an incredible life: Report
Nadia Bartel makes rare statement about her new beau post divorce
Nadia Bartel makes rare statement about her new beau post divorce
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive warning as they kick off ‘faux-royal' tour
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive warning as they kick off ‘faux-royal' tour
Eugene, Dan Levy set to take the stage of 2024 Emmy Awards as hosts
Eugene, Dan Levy set to take the stage of 2024 Emmy Awards as hosts
Chris Martin, fiancée Dakota Johnson call it quits for THIS reason
Chris Martin, fiancée Dakota Johnson call it quits for THIS reason