Frank Catania answers if Teresa Giudice was asked to leave ‘RHONJ'

Reality star Frank Catania recently broke ice around speculations of Teresa Giudice's future on the show.



Catania did not answer the question directly but opined that it would be odd to fire her when she seems to be "landing someplace."

“I’ve heard the same [speculation] about Teresa being asked to leave, as opposed to being fired,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey star said on a recent episode of The Lisa Alastuey Podcast.

“But it’s a shame because, you know, I see Teresa landing someplace,” he added. “Because Teresa, across all the franchises, is probably the most recognisable ‘Housewife’ in the world.”

Catania, however, did nod to the possibility of letting go of some of the stars for the "reboot" on their mind.

“I suspect that they are going to be dropping off some people and bringing additional new people in as well as keeping some people on,” he explained.

Catania also explained the reason it would be necessary to go ahead with Season 15 to keep the Bravo series running.

“You can’t continue the way we’re doing it now because right now it is basically two separate shows.”

“You got a reality show where half the cast can’t—won’t film together with the other half of the cast. How are you supposed to have a reality show?” he said in reference to a nasty feud between Giudice and her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga.