Henry Winkler opens up about 'joyful' life as a grandfather

Henry Winkler has a few rules for his six grandchildren when they visit his house.

The 78-year-old star talked about his life as a joyful grandfather while chatting with People magazine.

"It is different, completely different than being a parent but it is filled with the same emotion,” said the grandfather of six kids - India, Ace, Lulu, Jules, Gus, Francis Joan, and one on the way.



“We now have six and three-quarters grandchildren. Every one of them is different. You have to approach each one completely differently,” he shared.



Revealing the rules he made for his grandkids, the Happy Days star shared, "Now the rules in the house, and there are a few, only a few, are the same.”

“When the youngest granddaughter is sleeping, there is no fighting, there is no yelling. They are in charge of their friends to keep it down,” he told the outlet.



"No matter what age they are, from 14 to 7, they have to clear their dish,” the actor added.

For those unversed, Henry tied the knot with his wife Stacey in 1978, and now the couple shares three children - Max, 38, and Zoe Emily, 42, and Jed Weitzman, 51.

Jed is from Stacey's previous marriage to Howard Weitzman.