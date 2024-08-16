Photo: Ben Affleck, Brad Pitt to star together in David Fincher movie: Source

Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck are reportedly planning on starring together in a flick helmed by their mutual pal David Fincher.

According to a new report of In Touch Weekly, the A-listed duo bonded over their struggles with maintaining sobriety years ago, and their friendship is going strong till date.

An insider even dished, “Brad and Ben have also been working for years to find a movie to make together with their friend David Fincher.”

“The timing has never been better for them to formally join forces, though, especially now that Ben and Matt [Damon] have hundreds of millions of dollars in financing for their re-launched production company,” the source continued.

For those unversed, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck co-founded Artists Equity, a company formed with a vision to create entrepreneurial partnerships with filmmakers in their creative visions, in November 2022.

It is pertinent to mention that David Andrew Leo Fincher is an American film director who has praiseworthy expertise in directing psychological thrillers. Some of his work include Seven (1995), The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011), Gone Girl (2014), The Killer (2023), The Game (1997), Fight Club (1999), Panic Room (2002), and Zodiac (2007).