Camila Mendes to play iconic Teela in 'Masters of the Universe' film

Camila Mendes, famed for her role in famous series the Riverdale, has been cast as Teela in the highly anticipated live-action adaptation of Masters of the Universe.

The film, based on the classic Mattel franchise, stars Mendes alongside The Idea Of You actor Nicholas Galitzine, who is playing He-Man, according to Variety.

Directed by the Bumblebee director Travis Knight, the movie is scheduled to release on June 5, 2026.

While the film’s plot remains under wraps, it will follow Prince Adam (He-Man) as he returns to his home planet, Eternia, to confront the evil Skeletor.

The Upgraded actress’ character, Teela, is a fierce warrior responsible for protecting Eternia’s royal family and may also become a key ally in Adam’s quest.

Masters of the Universe is part of Mattel Films' expanding slate, which includes projects like Daniel Kaluuya’s Barney, Jennifer Lopez’s Bob the Builder, Lil Yachty’s Uno, and Vin Diesel’s Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots.

The franchise's previous film, Barbie, was a major hit for Warner Bros.