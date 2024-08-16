 
Geo News

Camila Mendes to play iconic Teela in 'Masters of the Universe' film

'Riverdale' actress Camila Mendes joins Nicholas Galitzine in live-action film 'Masters of the Universe'

By
Web Desk
|

August 16, 2024

Camila Mendes to play iconic Teela in Masters of the Universe film
Camila Mendes to play iconic Teela in 'Masters of the Universe' film

Camila Mendes, famed for her role in famous series the Riverdale, has been cast as Teela in the highly anticipated live-action adaptation of Masters of the Universe.

The film, based on the classic Mattel franchise, stars Mendes alongside The Idea Of You actor Nicholas Galitzine, who is playing He-Man, according to Variety.

Directed by the Bumblebee director Travis Knight, the movie is scheduled to release on June 5, 2026.

While the film’s plot remains under wraps, it will follow Prince Adam (He-Man) as he returns to his home planet, Eternia, to confront the evil Skeletor.

The Upgraded actress’ character, Teela, is a fierce warrior responsible for protecting Eternia’s royal family and may also become a key ally in Adam’s quest.

Masters of the Universe is part of Mattel Films' expanding slate, which includes projects like Daniel Kaluuya’s Barney, Jennifer Lopez’s Bob the Builder, Lil Yachty’s Uno, and Vin Diesel’s Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots.

The franchise's previous film, Barbie, was a major hit for Warner Bros.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘putting pressure' on Columbia's security video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘putting pressure' on Columbia's security
Brad Pitt has soft spot for Ben Affleck amid Jennifer Lopez split: Source
Brad Pitt has soft spot for Ben Affleck amid Jennifer Lopez split: Source
MCU fans go wild over 'Spider-Man: Identity Crisis' adaptation
MCU fans go wild over 'Spider-Man: Identity Crisis' adaptation
Blake Lively bashed for trying hard to be witty in resurfaced interview
Blake Lively bashed for trying hard to be witty in resurfaced interview
Tommy Fury slams Molly-Mae Hague cheating accusations
Tommy Fury slams Molly-Mae Hague cheating accusations
Henry Winkler opens up about 'joyful' life as a grandfather
Henry Winkler opens up about 'joyful' life as a grandfather
Pink shares sneak peek into her Big Apple adventures with son video
Pink shares sneak peek into her Big Apple adventures with son
Brad Pitt recalls big measure he took to save ending of 'Seven'
Brad Pitt recalls big measure he took to save ending of 'Seven'