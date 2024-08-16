 
Kim Kardashian's kids did not meet Kanye West's standards: Source

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian share a brood of four children

August 16, 2024

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian share four children, but the rapper is reportedly less than proud of his kids.

As per an insider privy to OK! Magazine, Kanye West opted to make Bianca Censori his wife because he wanted her to bear his “perfect” babies.

"One of the main reasons he picked and groomed Bianca is because he’s convinced that her DNA will be a perfect blend with his to make the most genetically blessed offspring," an insider revealed.

The tipster also tattled, "He’s been trying to have it done the natural way, but the word is he’s been a little unsuccessful. So apparently now he’s planning the insemination or IVF route."

"He’s always been obsessed with achieving the perfect human specimen,” the source also stated.

In conclusion, the insider claimed that the controversial rapper was disappointed in Kim Kardashian when she had trouble bearing his third child and “so he’s very excited to have Bianca consulting with doctors to figure out the best option."

As fans will be aware, Kanye West shares North West, 11, Saint West, 8, Chicago West, 6, and Psalm West, 5 with the beauty mogul, Kim Kardashian. 

