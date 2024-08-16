Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's visit to Columbia a 'distraction'?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's visit to Columbia is being questioned as a “distraction” by an expert.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on a four-day visit to Columbia after they accepted an invitation from Vice President Francia Marquez.

Royal expert Robert Jobson claims that the locals are asking: "Are they here to help?"

He told The Express: "When Harry and Meghan touched down, it wasn't just the Colombian sun that made people squint. It was the blinding glare of their celebrity."

He argued that Meghan and Harry could be a "shiny distraction to keep the people from looking too closely at the cracks in the walls".

He also raised concerns for how the bill for the duo’s visit is being paid.

In her statement about the couple’s visit, Vice President Marquez wrote: "They will have the exceptional opportunity to engage with leaders, youth, and women who embody the aspirations and voices of Colombians committed to progress. In addition to these meaningful interactions, the Duke and Duchess will experience the rich heritage of Colombia."

During the first day of Harry and Meghan’s visit, the couple attended the Responsible Digital Future forum at a Bogota university and discussed measures to make the internet safer for young people and children.