Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars share insight into making of 'Die With a Smile'

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars' surprised fans with their collab song 'Die With a Smile'

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars released their duet titled Die With a Smile on Friday, August 16.

Dishing behind-the-scenes information about the making of the song, Gaga told Page Six, “Bruno and I have a lot of mutual respect for each other and were talking about collaborating.”

“I was finishing up my own album in Malibu, and one night after a long day he asked me to come to his studio to hear something he was working on,” she shared.

“It was around midnight when I got there, and I was blown away when I heard what he had started making,” Gaga said.

The Poker Face hitmaker said the duo then “stayed up all night” finishing the song.

The Grammy winner continued praising Mars, saying, “Bruno’s talent is beyond explanation. His musicianship and vision is next level. There’s no one like him.”

Mars returned the praise, saying it was “an honor,” to work with her, adding, “She’s an icon, and she makes this song magical. I’m so excited for everyone to hear it.”

The duet has been well received by the duo’s fans, who are showering praise in the YouTube comment section. Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars also performed Die With a Smile for the first time during the Talking To The Moon hitmaker’s concert at the new Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif.