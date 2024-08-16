Sabrina Carpenter drops surprise vinyl edition for 'Short N' Sweet'

Sabrina Carpenter has unveiled an exciting surprise for her fans ahead of her sixth studio album, Short N’ Sweet.

The album set to release on August 23, 2024, will be accompanied by a special limited-edition vinyl featuring an exclusive bonus track.

Sabrina Carpenter is set to release her sixth studio album, 'Short N’ Sweet' on August 23

Carpenter made the announcement via an Instagram post on Friday, revealing that the vinyl will include a new song titled Needless to Say.

The Please Please Please hitmaker shared a photo of herself along with an image of the album’s vinyl cover.

She wrote in the caption, "officially 1 week until short n’ sweet!!!"

"Made a limited edition bonus track vinyl just for you guys with a special song called 'Needless to Say' pre-order now while u can," she added.

Fans and followers flooded the comments section, expressing their excitement.

One wrote, "she's very demure very cutesy!"

Another added, "CD VERSION???? it’s a need."

"This is abt to b THE pop album of the year," the third comment read.

The release of Short N’ Sweet marks Carpenter’s return with new music, following her recent MTV VMAs nomination.

The album will be celebrated with a North American tour, starting in Columbus, Ohio, on September 23, 2024.