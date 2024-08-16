 
Bebe Rexha makes a 'dramatic' admission in new song

Bebe Rexha released her latest song, 'I'm the Drama' along with its music video

Web Desk
August 16, 2024

Bebe Rexha just made admitted a major point!

The 34-year-old singer-songwriter made the claim of being “the drama” which may just be evident from her latest track’s title, I’m the Drama.

This may not be the first time people are hearing this song though as the I’m a Mess hit-maker debuted the tune at her Sunday Coachella set earlier this year.

I’m the Drama is from Rexha’s third studio album titled, Bebe and its music video displays visuals of the diamond and multi-platinum certified artist who is surrounded by many reporters holding mics and photographers while security shielded the star.

Rexha could be seen unfazed in the middle of the crowd as she gave off fierce looks while preparing for the energetic dance track to begin.

Its theme is almost monochromatic, with hues of grey and black with Rexha wearing an elegant fur coat with a black bodysuit underneath black lace.

Bringing the “drama” she brought contrast with flowing blonde tresses and black hair tattoos from roots to tips. She poses for the paparazzi, ready for all the cameras with bold black sunshades. 

