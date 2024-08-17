 
Geo News

Serena Williams gushes over 'so special, so fun' daughters

Serena Williams shares two daughters, Olympia and Adira with husband, Alexis Ohanian

By
Web Desk
|

August 17, 2024

Serena Williams gushes over so special, so fun daughters
Serena Williams gushes over 'so special, so fun' daughters 

Serena Williams expressed joy over being a mother of two!

As the legendary sports gushed over her daughters one-year-old Adira and six-year-old Olympia, whom she shares with her husband, Alexis Ohanian.

Williams took to her official Instagram account to upload some throwback snaps of her maternity shoot, featuring her and Olivia before they welcomed Adira.

With Adira turning a year old, the proud mom of two could be seen smiling alongside her elder daughter in a bed of flowers, in the tribute post.

"Olympia is always there for me," Williams kicked off in her caption, adding, "Before having a second child, I always wondered, 'how could I love anything as much as I love @olympiaohanian?'"

She continued, "Then Adira came along … she is so special, so fun, so funny, so loving, so sweet and so strong!!! You see, God makes your heart get bigger. Because my love for Olympia has not dimmed. My heart simply now is doubled the size and I have a greater capacity to love more!"

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt to 'cross each other' at Venice Film Festival?
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt to 'cross each other' at Venice Film Festival?
New findings about Matthew Perry's alleged drug dealer emerged
New findings about Matthew Perry's alleged drug dealer emerged
Chrissy Teigen shares heartwarming glimpses of her kids 'last days of summer'
Chrissy Teigen shares heartwarming glimpses of her kids 'last days of summer'
Jennifer Lopez sick to her stomach after Ben Affleck snub: Source
Jennifer Lopez sick to her stomach after Ben Affleck snub: Source
Bebe Rexha makes a 'dramatic' admission in new song
Bebe Rexha makes a 'dramatic' admission in new song
Sabrina Carpenter drops surprise vinyl edition for 'Short N' Sweet'
Sabrina Carpenter drops surprise vinyl edition for 'Short N' Sweet'
Post Malone reveals how 'F-1 Trillion' gave him 'lifelong friends'
Post Malone reveals how 'F-1 Trillion' gave him 'lifelong friends'
'The Crown' creator Peter Morgan hints at more royal dramas video
'The Crown' creator Peter Morgan hints at more royal dramas