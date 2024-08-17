Photo: New findings about Matthew Perry's alleged drug dealer emerged

Matthew Perry’s alleged drug dealer Jasveen Sangha recently admitted being obsessed with the mafia.

As fans will be aware, Matthew Perry, the actor best known for playing Chandler Bing in 1990’s Friends, 54, died on October 28th, 2023, from an accidental drug overdose. An autopsy concluded the actor died due to acute effects of ketamine.

Recently, Jasveen, who claims to be the "Ketamine Queen” of the drug world, weighed in on how she developed an extreme interest in the mafia.

She disclosed via the webpage that she started digging in the mafia history in her high school years after watching films like Scarface and The Godfather at an early age.

"Later on in high school, I decided to do a research project on the mafia and I became fascinated with the history and the many stories attached to each of America's notorious crime families and famous gangsters," she revealed, as per OK! Magazine.

This news comes amid Matthew Perry’s assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, has pleaded guilty of injecting the actor with ketamine leading to his death, per the DoJ.

In the decision formed on 15th August 2024, the Department of Justice announced that Matthew’s assistant was one of five defendants charged with offenses related to Perry's death.

It was added that Matthew was given the drug by Kenneth on the day of his death "without medical training.”