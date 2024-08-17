Tom Brady honours young 'NFL' fan struggling with leukemia

Tom Brady just might be a genie to one of his young fans.

On Friday, the 47-year-old retired NFL star threw some passes with 12-year-old Chirstopher Sanchez, during the Fanatics Fest at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City, in collaboration with Make-A-Wish.

In an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE magazine about his experience that he had with Sanchez, who was diagnosed with leukemia when he was six years old.

Brady told the outlet, “So, I got to meet Chris today and he's from South Florida, so we had a lot of things in common. He loves football. He's the quarterback, so it's just fun to hang with him.”

Meanwhile, Liane, Sanchez's mother, stated that even though "the circumstances that brought us here are painful to think about," it "is a really happy moment. He's healthy and he's going to enjoy it and we're so so excited."

While according the little one, he dreams to play as a part of the NFL when he grows up, a hope that Sanchez has ever since he has entered remission. As he expressed his determination to follow the retired football player’s footsteps, Tom Brady replied, "Wow, I love that."