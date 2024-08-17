Blake Lively's response over friendship bracelet from fan goes viral

Blake Lively might have just gone viral for her on camera interaction once again!

Amid the press tour for her latest film, a book-to-film adaptation, It Ends With Us, the 36-year-old actress received a friendship bracelet from a fan, a concept inspired by Lively’s close friend and pop sensation, Taylor Swift.

In a TikTok video, that has resurfaced a week after the red carpet event for the aforementioned film, in London, she got a pink beaded friendship bracelet, that was filmed by AlloCiné, a French entertainment network.

Lively could be seen enthusiastically accepting the bracelet, saying, “Oh my gosh, thank you so much! Oh, that’s so sweet," as a reply.

However, it is the next part of her response that has spread like wildfire across multiple social media platforms, where the Gossip Girl alum adds, "I’m gonna put it here ‘cause it doesn’t go with my outfit, but I will wear it later," as she put the friendship bracelet to the side.

The circulation of the TikTok video comes during a wave of backlash that Blake Lively has been facing as some awkward and rather “rude” interviews of hers, back from 2016 and 2018, with the journalist, Kjersti Flaa, have made rounds on the internet.