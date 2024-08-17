Taylor Swift hints at 'Reputation (Taylor's Version) release?

Taylor Swift, who is known for dropping subtle hints about her future plans, might have just revealed her upcoming plans.

The pop sensation, who has been “cryptic” numerous times throughout her career may have made an announcement through her latest Eras Tour outfit.

Swift, debuted a new bodysuit during her Midnights portion of the London show that was held in Wembley on August 16.

With the consideration of history repeating itself, during her August 17, 2024 performance, the Lover crooner might have just revealed the release date of her next re-recorded album, with Reputation (Taylor’s Version) having the highest potential.

Her new suit, featuring a silver moon and stars, is a throwback to when she wore a new Midnights outfit just a day before she unveiled her album 1989 (Taylor’s Version) in August 2023.

With respect to Swift’s previous timeline, the Blank Space hit-maker might just break the new of Reputation (Taylor’s Version) onstage during Saturday’s show.

The release of the album could be expected two months after the announcement, ahead of Halloween which would allow the songstress to capitalize on the original snake-themed concept of the album along with the Look What You Made Me Do music video.