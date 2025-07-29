 
Geo News

Lindsay Lohan reveals what she'd do if she 'Freaky Friday' swapped with teenage self

Lindsay Lohan knows what she'll change about her younger self if the 'Freaky Friday' swap

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 29, 2025

Lindsay Lohan reveals what shed make her teenage self do if they Freaky Friday swapped
Lindsay Lohan reveals what she'd make her teenage self do if they 'Freaky Friday' swapped

Lindsay Lohan would make healthy choices if she could Freaky Friday swap with her teenage self.

While attending the New York City special screening of Freakier Friday on Monday, July 28, the actress told People, "Me as a teenager tomorrow now? I would go to the gym which I know I didn't do then."

When asked what she’d do if she swapped with her 2-year-old son Luai, whom she shares with her husband Bader Shammas, she said, "Oh my gosh. I don't know. I mean if I were him, I would go to the park as him because he loves to go to the park. And if he were me, he, I don't know, he can't have tea 'cause he is too young, maybe ice cream."

"Yeah, I probably have ice cream in my body first thing in the morning. Yeah. Vanilla ice cream," she added.

Lindsay has reprised her role as Anna in Freakier Friday, which is the sequel to 2003's Freaky Friday.

In the original film, Anna and her mom Tess (Jamie Lee Curtis) end up in swapped magically for one day, which helps them understand each other.

In the Freakier Friday, Lindsay Lohan's Anna is mom to a teen daughter Harper (Julia Butters) and engaged to Eric (Manny Jacinto), who is also dad to a teen daughter. Jamie Lee Curtis also returns as Tess, while heartthrob Chad Michael Murray returns as Anna’s first love Jake. 

Ozzy Osbourne's shocking funeral plans come to light
Ozzy Osbourne's shocking funeral plans come to light
Sarah Jessica left in limbo as 'And Just Like That' might get cancelled: Source
Sarah Jessica left in limbo as 'And Just Like That' might get cancelled: Source
Gwyneth Paltrow jumps into Coldplay kiss cam drama for THIS reason video
Gwyneth Paltrow jumps into Coldplay kiss cam drama for THIS reason
Michael Tait faces more shocking allegations
Michael Tait faces more shocking allegations
Elle Fanning shares rare exciting details about 'Predator: Badlands'
Elle Fanning shares rare exciting details about 'Predator: Badlands'
Megan Fox unable to remove MGK from her life: Source
Megan Fox unable to remove MGK from her life: Source
Elle Fanning recalls major support from 'Hunger Games' Elizabeth Banks
Elle Fanning recalls major support from 'Hunger Games' Elizabeth Banks
Kim Kardashian takes extreme measures to find new paramour: Source
Kim Kardashian takes extreme measures to find new paramour: Source