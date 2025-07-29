Lindsay Lohan reveals what she'd do if she 'Freaky Friday' swapped with teenage self

Lindsay Lohan reveals what she'd make her teenage self do if they 'Freaky Friday' swapped

Lindsay Lohan would make healthy choices if she could Freaky Friday swap with her teenage self.

While attending the New York City special screening of Freakier Friday on Monday, July 28, the actress told People, "Me as a teenager tomorrow now? I would go to the gym which I know I didn't do then."

When asked what she’d do if she swapped with her 2-year-old son Luai, whom she shares with her husband Bader Shammas, she said, "Oh my gosh. I don't know. I mean if I were him, I would go to the park as him because he loves to go to the park. And if he were me, he, I don't know, he can't have tea 'cause he is too young, maybe ice cream."

"Yeah, I probably have ice cream in my body first thing in the morning. Yeah. Vanilla ice cream," she added.

Lindsay has reprised her role as Anna in Freakier Friday, which is the sequel to 2003's Freaky Friday.

In the original film, Anna and her mom Tess (Jamie Lee Curtis) end up in swapped magically for one day, which helps them understand each other.

In the Freakier Friday, Lindsay Lohan's Anna is mom to a teen daughter Harper (Julia Butters) and engaged to Eric (Manny Jacinto), who is also dad to a teen daughter. Jamie Lee Curtis also returns as Tess, while heartthrob Chad Michael Murray returns as Anna’s first love Jake.