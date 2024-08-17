 
Demi Lovato regrets how she treated others as a child star

Demi Lovato admits guilt over problematic behaviour as child star

August 17, 2024

Demi Lovato recently opened up about the feeling guilty for her behaviour as a child star.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Demi admitted that early stardom pressure caused her to act out in ways she now regrets.

The singer, 31, who rose to fame at 15 with her role in Disney's Camp Rock said she initially didn't realize how traumatic her childhood stardom was until later in life.

Demi said, "I didn't realise that child stardom could be traumatic - and it isn't traumatic for everyone, but for me, it was."

"I remember a sense of walking on eggshells," she added.

Reflecting on those years, Demi expressed her remorse over her actions, especially her bad moods, saying, "I think about people in the wardrobe department on my TV show because I'd go in there in bad moods all the time, and I worry about guest stars that came on or the other actors or the people during Camp Rock 2."

"And it's easy to excuse that behaviour because I was so young and in so much pain, but I'm really remorseful, and that's a guilt that stays with you forever," the Heart Attack singer added.

Demi’s upcoming documentary, Child Stars, set to release on September 17, explores these challenges further.

It also features interviews with other former child stars, including her Camp Rock co-star Alyson Stoner.

