Ben Affleck celebrated his 52nd birthday 'exactly' as he wanted

Ben Affleck celebrated his 52nd birthday with his kids with a "small celebration at home" just as he wanted.

An insider told People that the Daredevil star, who turned 52 on August 15, "didn't want to go out" to celebrate his birthday.

"It's exactly what he wanted. He didn't want to go out to celebrate. The kids had gifts for him, and it was cute,” the source told the outlet. "Jennifer [Lopez] stopped by to congratulate him.”

For the unversed, Jennifer visited Ben's home in Brentwood, California, on Friday to celebrate her husband's birthday as a family.

"The kids were with Ben for most of the day. He didn't leave the house at all for his birthday," the insider said.

Ben's ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, was also spotted leaving the actor's home on his birthday.

The filmmaker shares three children with Deadpool & Wolverine star - Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12.

Earlier, the confidant told OK! magazine, "Ben is planning to keep things intimate for his birthday, spending it with close friends and family.”

