Danny Elfman upcoming show at 'Hollywood Bowl' revealed

Danny Elfman, Emmy, Grammy and Oscar-award-winning winner is said to return to the Hollywood Bowl on Saturday with his show featuring singles from his television, movie, and solo careers.

As per Los Angeles Daily News, tickets for the From Boingo to Batman to Big Mess and Beyond will go on sale to the general public on Friday, August 16, at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.

Furthermore, during this night at Southern California concert, it will be the fully extended version of the show he premiered for two nights at the Hollywood Bowl in October 2022.

During an interview with the Southern California News Group in 2022, Elfman stated that he had ample amount of music left to share after his set at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival that he couldn’t perform at the festival shows because he needed to keep the show tight.

It is worth mentioning that the the upcoming show will include support from Johnny Jewel x Desire and feature Elfman backed by an all-star rock band, including Stu Brooks on bass Dub Trio, Lady Gaga and a lot more people, while conducting the same live orchestra which was featured during his sets at the Coachella.

As per the outlet, the concert attendees can expect performances that will feature songs from Oingo Boingo, Elfman’s solo career, including his 2021 album, Big Mess, and several of his film scores from Alice in Wonderland, Batman, Edward Scissorhands, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Beetlejuice, The Simpsons, Wednesday and more.