Alexa PenaVega celebrates 'so hot' husband Carlos' 35th birthday

Alexa PenaVega paid a loving tribute to her husband, Carlos PenaVega, on his 35th birthday.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, the proud wife posted a series of photos of Carlos modeling several pieces of clothing.

"First of all it should be illegal to be this hot,” she began the caption. "But on a whole other note …. ITS YOUR B I R T H D A Y!!! Gahhhhhhh I’m so excited for you. I’m so excited for this season God has brought you into."

She further penned, “He has been so gracious and so good!!! And you have been so wonderful and obedient!! While we don’t do things for the praise of others… I am so excited that people are finally going to see all your hard work payed off."

"Watching you navigate grief while continuing to be an excellent father…a loving and present husband… and a giving friend has been such an inspiration," Alexa added.

"And now today you enter a new season! 35 is going to be your best year yet. The beginning of the greatest years to come! Praying for extra wisdom. Extra strength. A closeness to God like never before and of course SO MUCH JOY,” she wrote before concluding the lengthy note.

For those unversed, Alexa and Carlos exchanged vows in January 2014, and now the couple shares two sons, Ocean and Kingston, as well as a daughter, Rio.

