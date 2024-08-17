Prince Harry follows in King Charles, Prince William footsteps in Colombia

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seemingly followed in King Charles and Prince William’s footsteps in Colombia despite their royal rift.



Prince William, like his father King Charles, prioritizes the environment and the Prince of Wales has been crowned Britain’s chief environmentalist.

Prince William and Harry’s father King Charles was also for decades one of Britain’s most prominent environmental voices.

Now, as Harry and Meghan arrived in Colombia, the couple was taken to La Giralda’s urban garden which aims to promote a culture of peace and respect for the environment.

The garden promotes sustainability, cooperative work and beautification of the school together with students, families and the community.

Following in the footsteps of King Charles and William, Prince Harry and Meghan planted a walnut tree alongside the Vice President to mark their visit and leave behind a lasting impact on the school community.