Taylor Swift electrifies Wembley with 'London Boy' performance

Taylor Swift shocked her fans at Wembley Stadium last night by playing a song for the first time on her Eras Tour.

As per NME, Swift is currently halfway through her five-night Eras Tour run at Wembley Stadium which kicked off on August 15 and is said to wrap up on August 20.

As far as the last night’s surprise is concerned, the Bad Blood hitmaker treated fans to an acoustic rendition of London Boy, taken from her 2019 album Lover.

It is worth mentioning that while Swift introduced the track, she stated, “The whole night I’ve just been thinking ‘God, I love the English.'”

Furthermore, It’s the first time she has played the capital-inspired song live since its release in 2019.

As per the publication, in honor of the occasion, she also altered the lyrics to include the line “I enjoy playing Wembley.”

It is worth noting that on the night of August 15, Swift brought Ed Sheeran out, while introducing him as “one of my best friends in the world” before they performed as they segued into End Game from 2017’s Reputation, followed by Sheeran’s own song Thinking Out Loud.