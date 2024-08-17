 
Timothee Chalamet receives stamp of approval from Kylie Jenner's family

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner went public with their romance in September 2023

August 17, 2024

Kylie Jenner’s family approves of Timothee Chalamet!

As per PEOPLE magazine, it has finally been revealed what the reality TV star’s family, that is, the famous Kardashians and Jenners.

Kylie and the Dune actor were first linked romantically with each other back in April 2023 and went public with their romance the same year, in September as they were spotted locking lips in the stands of a Beyoncé concert.

Even though the couple decided to keep their relationship private, the decision led to speculations of a breakup earlier in 2024.

But all the rumors were laid bare when the Wonka star joined Kylie’s glamorous birthday as he took a trip to the Bahamas, this month.

“She's incredibly happy with him. She's never been in love like this before,” a source told the outlet, stating that the Bahamas trip was “a nice break” for the beauty mogul.

The source continued, “Her family loves him. He's so discreet and always has her back. He's very much a gentleman and everything that Kylie deserves.”

