Lilibet, Archie royal titles under threat due to Harry, Meghan Markle?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issued strong warning about royal titles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been issued a strong warning about the royal titles as King Charles and other members of the Firm are set for Balmoral summit.



The Daily Express UK, citing royal sources, reported, “The Royal Family are meeting at Balmoral to discuss a number of different things, but one of them will be the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

The insider further said, “What people don't realise is that the Balmoral gathering isn't just a summer holiday.

“The family also participates in pre-arranged meetings where they discuss the family's current position and how they can best prepare for the future.”

The tipsters added that last year was very much about honouring Queen Elizabeth as it was the King's first time hosting the gathering since her death, but “this will be about how the family can best move forward without the Sussexes.”

“Not only will Harry and Meghan's tours and upcoming trip to Canada be on the agenda, but also their titles and peerages will be up for discussion.”

The GB News reported that stripping Meghan and Harry’s titles would also impact Archie and Lilibet.