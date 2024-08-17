 
Katy Perry subtly unveils upcoming '143' album track list

Katy Perry revealed the track list of her forthcoming album, '143' in the music video of 'Lifetimes'

Web Desk
August 17, 2024

Katy Perry subtly unveils upcoming '143' album track list

Katy Perry made her musical comebacks with the songs Woman’s World and Lifetimes.

The two tracks mark the singer’s first songs after she went on a hiatus back in 2021. Additionally, adding the cherry on top, Perry also announced her sixth album alongside revealing its track list.

As the 39-year-old took to her official Instagram account, the Roar hit-maker announced on July 10, 2024 the details of her forthcoming album alongside its concept art.

She unveiled the name of her album as 143 and also announced the release date for next month in the Instagram caption, that is, September 20, 2024.

In the music video for Perry’s latest song, Lifetimes, the track list for the upcoming album can be seen written on a billboard however, it is a bit hard to decipher.

As per KISS, the mentioned list contains 11 songs with four collaborative tracks. The melodies include, the pre-released Woman's World and Lifetimes, while the unreleased songs are Crush, All the Love, Nirvana, Truth and Wonder.

Katy Perry’s collaborations include, Gimme Gimme featuring 21 Savage, Gorgeous featuring Kim Petras, I'm His, He's Mine featuring Doechii and Artificial featuring JID. 

