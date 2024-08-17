'Barbie' star Simu Liu expresses desire to star in Bollywood movie

Simu Liu hopes for Bollywood role thanks to 'Barbie' dance performance

Barbie star Simu Liu is setting his sights on Bollywood.

Famed for his role in Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Liu expressed his enthusiasm for Bollywood in an interview with PTI.

"I think I’ve made my intentions very, very clear. I would love to be in a Bollywood movie," Liu said.

After playing Rival Ken in Greta Gerwig's Barbie, Liu hopes his dance performance in the film will lead to opportunities in Indian cinema.

He stated, "Hopefully, my work in Barbie is an appropriate audition for Bollywood because there’s a lot that we have in common, a lot of music and dance numbers," adding, "would love to come to India. So I’m putting that out in the universe and hopefully, the universe will give me something back."

It is worth mentioning that Liu is also set to appear in the upcoming Prime Video comedy Jackpot!, where he plays Louis Lewis, a character involved in a high-stakes lottery plot.