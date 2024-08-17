 
Geo News

Rob Lowe compares Taylor Swift fame to his '80s stardom

Rob Lowe recalled unusual incidents from his intense Hollywood fame during the '80s

By
Web Desk
|

August 17, 2024

Rob Lower compares Taylor Swift fame to his 80s stardom
Rob Lower compares Taylor Swift fame to his '80s stardom

Rob Lowe opened up about his experience with fame during the '80s.

In an interview with PEOPLE Lowe compared his Hollywood fame to the current celebrity status of stars like Taylor Swift.

Reflecting on his intense fame, The Outsiders star recalled needing police escorts to set and fans breaking into his grandparents' house.

"I remember them having to bring me on and off the set in a police car, and that wasn't the first or only time. People breaking into my grandparents' house in Ohio thinking I was going to be there," he said.

He also mentioned unusual incidents, saying, "The stories I have are mental, they're nuts."

The St. Elmo's Fire actor noted that the level of fame he experienced in the '80s was extraordinary, but he believes Taylor Swift’s current fame surpasses it, saying, "I watch that, and it’s what I went through on a gazillion steroids."

Lowe acknowledged the ever-changing nature of celebrity culture, saying, "There’s always going to be somebody living that life."

'Barbie' star Simu Liu expresses desire to star in Bollywood movie
'Barbie' star Simu Liu expresses desire to star in Bollywood movie
Kate Middleton, Prince William make 'clear and conscious decision'
Kate Middleton, Prince William make 'clear and conscious decision'
Timothee Chalamet competing with Leonardo Di Caprio: Source
Timothee Chalamet competing with Leonardo Di Caprio: Source
Olivia Rodrigo reveals how she 'passes a lot of' free time on tour
Olivia Rodrigo reveals how she 'passes a lot of' free time on tour
Post Malone makes country music debut with anticipated album 'F-1 Trillion'
Post Malone makes country music debut with anticipated album 'F-1 Trillion'
Jonathan Bailey returns in 'Bridgerton' season 4 to 'support youngsters'
Jonathan Bailey returns in 'Bridgerton' season 4 to 'support youngsters'
Lilibet, Archie royal titles under threat due to Harry, Meghan Markle?
Lilibet, Archie royal titles under threat due to Harry, Meghan Markle?
Timothee Chalamet receives stamp of approval from Kylie Jenner's family
Timothee Chalamet receives stamp of approval from Kylie Jenner's family