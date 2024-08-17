Rob Lowe compares Taylor Swift fame to his '80s stardom

Rob Lower compares Taylor Swift fame to his '80s stardom

Rob Lowe opened up about his experience with fame during the '80s.

In an interview with PEOPLE Lowe compared his Hollywood fame to the current celebrity status of stars like Taylor Swift.

Reflecting on his intense fame, The Outsiders star recalled needing police escorts to set and fans breaking into his grandparents' house.

"I remember them having to bring me on and off the set in a police car, and that wasn't the first or only time. People breaking into my grandparents' house in Ohio thinking I was going to be there," he said.

He also mentioned unusual incidents, saying, "The stories I have are mental, they're nuts."

The St. Elmo's Fire actor noted that the level of fame he experienced in the '80s was extraordinary, but he believes Taylor Swift’s current fame surpasses it, saying, "I watch that, and it’s what I went through on a gazillion steroids."

Lowe acknowledged the ever-changing nature of celebrity culture, saying, "There’s always going to be somebody living that life."