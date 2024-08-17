Photo: Madonna 'obsessed' with Britney Spears social media posts: Report

Britney Spears and Madonna reportedly have common interests.

As per a new report of In Touch Weekly, Madonna is even inspired by the Princess of Pop’s risqué social media posting and is following in her footsteps.

An insider close to the musician recently dished, “She spends hours in front of the mirror each day, dancing and grinding, fussing over the filters on her iPhone and gushing over Britney’s Instagram posts, which she uses for inspiration.”

The source also claimed that the number of interests they have in common guarantees that “in a perfect world, they’d be hanging out.”

“And it’s not beyond the realms of possibility if Madonna can find time to be in L.A., or Britney makes good on her plan to travel outside of her comfort zone,” the source continued.

They also mentioned, “There’s a ton of respect between these two, they’re still in touch and Madonna sees her more as a friend and potential sidekick than any type of sympathy case, which goes a long way with Britney.”

“The folks in her world have long since given up trying to change or talk sense into Madonna, so at this point she’s looking for allies and like-minded friends to hang with,” the confidante noted and concluded by claiming, “Britney fits the bill perfectly!”