Freddie Prinze Jr. teases reunion with 'She's All That' costar Rachael Leigh Cook

August 17, 2024

Freddie Prinze Jr. is ready and preparing for a She's All That reunion.

Freddie starred opposite Rachael Leigh Cook in the 1999 cult-classic alongside. He says the duo are now collaborating on a new project which will also be a romantic comedy.

"I got an email from Rachael Leigh Cook about a movie we’re trying to do together," he told People. "We’re still really good friends."

However, the actor, 48, revealed that the new movie will not be related to She’s All That.

"It’ll be a romantic comedy but not related to She’s All That. I think that ship has sailed."

During the interview, Freddie also played One Last Thing. When asked about his last date, he shared: “My wife [Sarah Michelle Gellar] and I try to have one once a week. Last week we went out to dinner and had a big seafood tower. We ate every single thing on it, except the ice.”

He was also asked about the last time a text made him laugh. He recalled: “I play the [video] game BattleTech with Macaulay Culkin. He’s a very good s--- talker. He said something very funny to me about one of the other players. I can’t even say what it was, because that guy will see this and know it was him.”

