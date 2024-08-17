Photo: Timothee Chalamet more focused on THIS amid Kylie Jenner romance: Report

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner are going strong, but the actor is reportedly more focused on his career than his love life.

An insider recently shared with Life & Style that Timothee Chalamet’s top priority is to make his name as a celebrated actor just like his mentor Leonardo DiCaprio.

A confidante said of the Dune hitmaker, “But this is what Timmy wants.”

They went on to explain, “And it’s why he has carefully studied Leo since he was a teenager and why he made a point of paying his respects to Leo when he became a full-blown leading man in the last couple of years.”

“As rosy as things have been between Timmy and Kylie Jenner, she is best positioned to see where Timmy’s priorities are,” the inside also added before conclusion.

It is pertinent to mention here that the duo was first romantically linked in April 2023. Later the couple confirmed their romance when they were spotted packed on PDA at a Beyoncé concert for the singer’s Renaissance World Tour in September.

This news comes amid after the Wonka star joined Kylie Jenner on her 27th birthday as he took a trip to the Bahamas, this month.

Spilling the beans on this romantic getaway, an insider shared with People Magazine, “She's incredibly happy with him. She's never been in love like this before.”

Wrapping up the chat, the insider noted, “Her family loves him. He's so discreet and always has her back. He's very much a gentleman and everything that Kylie deserves.”