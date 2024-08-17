 
Geo News

Britney Spears frightens Justin Timberlake, Sam Asghari with biopic: Source

Britney Spears is reportedly planning to expose her former boyfriends in upcoming biopic

By
Web Desk
|

August 17, 2024

Photo: Britney Spears frightens Justin Timberlake, Sam Asghari with biopic: Source
Photo: Britney Spears frightens Justin Timberlake, Sam Asghari with biopic: Source

Britney Spears is reportedly ready to show the world her real story in her upcoming biopic.

Spilling the beans on the matter, an insider shared with In Touch Weekly, “Britney’s over the moon that her story is going to be on the big screen.”

Speaking of her memoir, The Woman In Me, the confidante mentioned, “She sold a ton of books, but she’s well aware that very few people read books compared to how many watch movies so this is going to spread her story and her truth to that many more people.”

The insider also claimed that Britney Spears’ former partners and her father are feeling threatened ahead of her biopic.

“Looking back she feels she was way too easy on Justin Timberlake, he was a complete douche about things she said that were totally indisputable. Now she will have the chance to go even harder on him,” the source noted.

“And [ex-husband] Sam got off way too easy because it was already completed before their divorce, so her hope is that she can hit back at him with his movie,” the insider shared in conclusion. 

Prince Harry deviates from ‘royal behaviour' during Columbia trip with Meghan Markle video
Prince Harry deviates from ‘royal behaviour' during Columbia trip with Meghan Markle
Timothee Chalamet more focused on THIS amid Kylie Jenner romance: Report
Timothee Chalamet more focused on THIS amid Kylie Jenner romance: Report
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's new project applauded by expert video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's new project applauded by expert
Ben Affleck respectful towards Jennifer Lopez as divorce looms: Source
Ben Affleck respectful towards Jennifer Lopez as divorce looms: Source
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle send message to Royal family with PDA filled moments
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle send message to Royal family with PDA filled moments
Taylor Swift's father wins hearts with sweet gesture during her Wembley concert video
Taylor Swift's father wins hearts with sweet gesture during her Wembley concert
Freddie Prinze Jr. teases reunion with 'She's All That' costar Rachael Leigh Cook
Freddie Prinze Jr. teases reunion with 'She's All That' costar Rachael Leigh Cook
Madonna 'obsessed' with Britney Spears social media posts: Report
Madonna 'obsessed' with Britney Spears social media posts: Report