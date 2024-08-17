Photo: Britney Spears frightens Justin Timberlake, Sam Asghari with biopic: Source

Britney Spears is reportedly ready to show the world her real story in her upcoming biopic.

Spilling the beans on the matter, an insider shared with In Touch Weekly, “Britney’s over the moon that her story is going to be on the big screen.”

Speaking of her memoir, The Woman In Me, the confidante mentioned, “She sold a ton of books, but she’s well aware that very few people read books compared to how many watch movies so this is going to spread her story and her truth to that many more people.”

The insider also claimed that Britney Spears’ former partners and her father are feeling threatened ahead of her biopic.

“Looking back she feels she was way too easy on Justin Timberlake, he was a complete douche about things she said that were totally indisputable. Now she will have the chance to go even harder on him,” the source noted.

“And [ex-husband] Sam got off way too easy because it was already completed before their divorce, so her hope is that she can hit back at him with his movie,” the insider shared in conclusion.