 
Geo News

King Charles furious over Harry and Meghan's 'breach of agreement'

King Charles, Prince William reaction over Harry and Meghan’s ongoing antics revealed

By
Web Desk
|

August 18, 2024

King Charles furious over Harry and Meghans breach of agreement’
King Charles furious over Harry and Meghan's 'breach of agreement’

King Charles is furious with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle over their going tour of Colombia, revealed a royal expert.

The monarch is reportedly seething over the Sussexes’ tour as he believes that the duo is cashing in on their royal status despite agreeing to step down as working royals.

Speaking with The Mirror, royal expert Tom Quinn claimed that King Charles and Prince William are concerned about Harry and Meghan’s future tours.

He even revealed that Charles and the Prince of Wales are certain that Harry and Meghan have been approached by countries with questionable political regimes.

"King Charles and Prince William can't stop the tour going ahead, but they are furious that having agreed to give up their role as working royals, Meghan and Harry have once again broken the deal and are trying to cash in on their royal status to makeup for the failure of their business ventures,” he said.

The expert added, "More worrying for the senior royals is that Harry and Meghan have been approached by several countries with dubious political regimes just the sort of countries the royals themselves would avoid in case their reputations were tarnished.

"The harder the faux royals try to improve their brand the more they damage the genuine royal brand that, at least is the view of King Charles and Prince William."

Sandra Bullock rejects acting career for THIS gig: Source
Sandra Bullock rejects acting career for THIS gig: Source
Megan Fox helped Machine Gun Kelly amid psychological withdrawals: Source
Megan Fox helped Machine Gun Kelly amid psychological withdrawals: Source
Prince Harry sets date for UK return after concluding tour with ‘Queen' Meghan video
Prince Harry sets date for UK return after concluding tour with ‘Queen' Meghan
Why Ben Affleck keeps his ring on amid split rumours
Why Ben Affleck keeps his ring on amid split rumours
Matthew Perry's assistant's culpability in actor's death case revealed
Matthew Perry's assistant's culpability in actor's death case revealed
Taylor Swift hints at major surprise for fans amid Eras tour
Taylor Swift hints at major surprise for fans amid Eras tour
Britney Spears frightens Justin Timberlake, Sam Asghari with biopic: Source
Britney Spears frightens Justin Timberlake, Sam Asghari with biopic: Source
Prince Harry deviates from ‘royal behaviour' during Columbia trip with Meghan Markle video
Prince Harry deviates from ‘royal behaviour' during Columbia trip with Meghan Markle