King Charles furious over Harry and Meghan's 'breach of agreement’

King Charles is furious with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle over their going tour of Colombia, revealed a royal expert.

The monarch is reportedly seething over the Sussexes’ tour as he believes that the duo is cashing in on their royal status despite agreeing to step down as working royals.

Speaking with The Mirror, royal expert Tom Quinn claimed that King Charles and Prince William are concerned about Harry and Meghan’s future tours.

He even revealed that Charles and the Prince of Wales are certain that Harry and Meghan have been approached by countries with questionable political regimes.

"King Charles and Prince William can't stop the tour going ahead, but they are furious that having agreed to give up their role as working royals, Meghan and Harry have once again broken the deal and are trying to cash in on their royal status to makeup for the failure of their business ventures,” he said.

The expert added, "More worrying for the senior royals is that Harry and Meghan have been approached by several countries with dubious political regimes just the sort of countries the royals themselves would avoid in case their reputations were tarnished.

"The harder the faux royals try to improve their brand the more they damage the genuine royal brand that, at least is the view of King Charles and Prince William."