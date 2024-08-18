Prince Harry attacks Elon Musk's X in moving speech?





MPrince Harry has seemingly taken a jibe at Elon Musk for instigating propaganda on social media.

The Duke of Sussex was joined by Meghan Markle at a Summit on a Responsible Digital Future in Columbia this week where he spoke about how online hate transfers to real life.

Harry, as per Mirror, reportedly indicated at Elon Musk for his far right opinion on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Harry said: "What happens online within a matter of minutes transfers to the streets. People are acting on information that isn't true.

"It comes down to all of us to be able to spot the true from the fake. In an ideal world those with positions of influence would take more responsibility. We are no longer debating facts. For as long as people are allowed to spread lies, abuse, harass, then social cohesion as we know it has completely broken down."

Meanwhile, Meghan added: "We should model how we want our kids to be raised and for the world in which we raise them.

"It doesn't matter where you live. It doesn't matter who you are. Either you personally or someone you know is a victim to what's happening online. And that's something we can actively work on every day to remedy,” he noted.