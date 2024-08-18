Netflix, Amazon Prime set to show 'Kalki 2898 AD' together

Not long after, Kalki 2898 AD mania took over Indian cinema and became one of the top-grossing Indian films. Now, after the successful theatrical run, streaming giants are set to capture its craze.



In a rare move, Amazon and Netflix both are releasing the sci-fi epic on the same day, Aug, 22. However, there is one catch.

The largest streaming service will only allowed to air the Hindi-language dubbed version, while its rival will air the original Telugu language and Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, according to Variety.

Prabhas meanwhile raved about his director Nag Ashwin making Kalki 2898 AD into a reality, “Working on ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ with a visionary director like Naga [Nag Ashwin] and an exceptional cast has been truly exhilarating."

He continued, "The film not only pushes the boundaries of storytelling with its blend of mythology and futuristic elements but also delves deep into the complexities of human nature."