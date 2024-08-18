 
Geo News

Netflix, Amazon Prime set to show 'Kalki 2898 AD' together

'Kalki 2898AD' will show on both platforms on the same day

By
Web Desk
|

August 18, 2024

Netflix, Amazon Prime set to show Kalki 2898 AD together
Netflix, Amazon Prime set to show 'Kalki 2898 AD' together

Not long after, Kalki 2898 AD mania took over Indian cinema and became one of the top-grossing Indian films. Now, after the successful theatrical run, streaming giants are set to capture its craze.

In a rare move, Amazon and Netflix both are releasing the sci-fi epic on the same day, Aug, 22. However, there is one catch.

The largest streaming service will only allowed to air the Hindi-language dubbed version, while its rival will air the original Telugu language and Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, according to Variety.

Prabhas meanwhile raved about his director Nag Ashwin making Kalki 2898 AD into a reality, “Working on ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ with a visionary director like Naga [Nag Ashwin] and an exceptional cast has been truly exhilarating."

He continued, "The film not only pushes the boundaries of storytelling with its blend of mythology and futuristic elements but also delves deep into the complexities of human nature."

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle seeking 'alternate royal court' in US
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle seeking 'alternate royal court' in US
Harry, Meghan finally receive support amid intense criticism over Colombia tour
Harry, Meghan finally receive support amid intense criticism over Colombia tour
Shocking update about Matthew Perry's tragic death
Shocking update about Matthew Perry's tragic death
Sandra Bullock rejects acting career for THIS gig: Source
Sandra Bullock rejects acting career for THIS gig: Source
King Charles furious over Harry and Meghan's 'breach of agreement'
King Charles furious over Harry and Meghan's 'breach of agreement'
Megan Fox helped Machine Gun Kelly amid psychological withdrawals: Source
Megan Fox helped Machine Gun Kelly amid psychological withdrawals: Source
Prince Harry sets date for UK return after concluding tour with ‘Queen' Meghan video
Prince Harry sets date for UK return after concluding tour with ‘Queen' Meghan
Why Ben Affleck keeps his ring on amid split rumours
Why Ben Affleck keeps his ring on amid split rumours