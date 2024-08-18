Prince Harry was pushed to say ‘more and more' in ‘Spare'

Prince Harry was reportedly pushed by his ghost writer to write bombshell details in his book.



The Duke of Sussex, who released his memoir ‘Spare’ in 2023, revealed explosive details about his life in the Royal Family.

It is not shared that the Duke was coaxed to add such incidents in his book. Royal author Marina Hyde tells The Rest Is Entertainment that JR Moehinger wanted Harry to be his deals elf.

She said : “He was chosen because his [Andrea] Agassi book is amazing and you wouldn’t think, I mean Agassi was this great tennis player, he was showman, but the biography, the autobiography is absolutely brilliant.

“The greatest ghost writers and clearly what happened with Moehringer who gave some interviews after having done Spare, said he really pushed Prince Harry to say more and more about certain things.”

Ms Hyde added: “Right at the end when you’ve built up a long time of talking to someone maybe in their house over many many hours over some months, they come back and there’s a sort of dump of all the really intense personal stuff that is going to be the bit that’s in all the headlines, and is filleted out of the serialisations.”