Britney Spears eyes cinema to spread her real story

Britney Spears is said to be in a celebratory mood after it was reported that her bombshell memoir is adapting for a big screen launch.



A well-placed source reveals, "Britney’s over the moon that her story is going to be on the big screen."

The insider also added the Toxic hitmaker is aware of the power of cinema, which will take her story to more people compared to her book, The Woman In Me.

"She sold a ton of books, but she’s well aware that very few people read books compared to how many watch movies so this is going to spread her story and her truth to that many more people."

Details, however, are scant about the project, but the tipster tattled to Heat magazine that her ex, Justin Timberlake, is in a state of fear from the biopic.

"There's no question that Justin and Britney's relationship is going to be covered in the movie version of her tell-all book and he is already freaking out about it.”

Another source told The Mirror, "Justin has his own movie career as an actor to think about and his reputation has already been tarnished enough as it is. If he is seen as the main villain in the Britney movie, then casting directors might think twice about putting him in a project."