 
Geo News

Britney Spears eyes cinema to spread her real story

Reports say Britney Spears is aware of the power of cinema to take her story to the public

By
Web Desk
|

August 18, 2024

Britney Spears eyes cinema to spread her real story
Britney Spears eyes cinema to spread her real story 

Britney Spears is said to be in a celebratory mood after it was reported that her bombshell memoir is adapting for a big screen launch.

A well-placed source reveals, "Britney’s over the moon that her story is going to be on the big screen."

The insider also added the Toxic hitmaker is aware of the power of cinema, which will take her story to more people compared to her book, The Woman In Me.

"She sold a ton of books, but she’s well aware that very few people read books compared to how many watch movies so this is going to spread her story and her truth to that many more people."

Details, however, are scant about the project, but the tipster tattled to Heat magazine that her ex, Justin Timberlake, is in a state of fear from the biopic.

"There's no question that Justin and Britney's relationship is going to be covered in the movie version of her tell-all book and he is already freaking out about it.”

Another source told The Mirror, "Justin has his own movie career as an actor to think about and his reputation has already been tarnished enough as it is. If he is seen as the main villain in the Britney movie, then casting directors might think twice about putting him in a project."

Prince Harry was pushed to say ‘more and more' in ‘Spare' video
Prince Harry was pushed to say ‘more and more' in ‘Spare'
Elizabeth Debicki gets honest about 'The Crown' ending
Elizabeth Debicki gets honest about 'The Crown' ending
Netflix, Amazon Prime set to show 'Kalki 2898 AD' together
Netflix, Amazon Prime set to show 'Kalki 2898 AD' together
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's ‘Archwell' cannot win in Columbia video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's ‘Archwell' cannot win in Columbia
Meghan Markle uses ‘one word' to demand attention from Prince Harry: Read video
Meghan Markle uses ‘one word' to demand attention from Prince Harry: Read
Taylor Swift raves about Post Malone after new album
Taylor Swift raves about Post Malone after new album
Meghan Markle to bring 10-year crisis to Royal Family ? video
Meghan Markle to bring 10-year crisis to Royal Family ?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle seeking 'alternate royal court' in US
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle seeking 'alternate royal court' in US