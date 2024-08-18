 
Geo News

'Friends' creator pays tribute to Matthew Perry's legacy

Marta Kauffman, the brain behind 'Friends' wants Matthew Perry's legacy to be memorialized

By
Web Desk
|

August 18, 2024

Friends creator pays tribute to Matthew Perrys legacy
'Friends' creator pays tribute to Matthew Perry's legacy

Matthew Perry was an integral part of Friends, and its creator, Marta Kauffman, is shedding light on how important his role was in the show.

On the series' 30th anniversary, the writer reflected on the late actor, saying, "He is the one I had the most contact with," adding, "About two weeks before [he died] he and I were FaceTiming and he seemed really good."

In a tribute to the star who played Chandler Bing in the iconic sitcom, she said his legacy should be memorialized. "Two things come to mind [about how to celebrate him]: One of them is to donate to drug treatment centers — let's fight the disease."

"And the second way is to watch Friends and remember him not as a man who died like that but as a man who was hilariously funny and brought joy to everybody."

Marta's deep care for Matthew was similarly reflected in her statement with the rest of the creators of Friends on his untimely death last year from ketamine's acute effects. 

"It still seems impossible," noting, "All we can say is that we feel blessed to have had him as part of our lives."

"He was a brilliant talent. It's a cliche to say that an actor makes a role their own, but in Matthew's case, there are no truer words. From the day we first heard him embody the role of Chandler Bing, there was no one else for us," it reads.

Prince Harry was pushed to say ‘more and more' in ‘Spare' video
Prince Harry was pushed to say ‘more and more' in ‘Spare'
Elizabeth Debicki gets honest about 'The Crown' ending
Elizabeth Debicki gets honest about 'The Crown' ending
Netflix, Amazon Prime set to show 'Kalki 2898 AD' together
Netflix, Amazon Prime set to show 'Kalki 2898 AD' together
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's ‘Archwell' cannot win in Columbia video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's ‘Archwell' cannot win in Columbia
Meghan Markle uses ‘one word' to demand attention from Prince Harry: Read video
Meghan Markle uses ‘one word' to demand attention from Prince Harry: Read
Taylor Swift raves about Post Malone after new album
Taylor Swift raves about Post Malone after new album
Meghan Markle to bring 10-year crisis to Royal Family ? video
Meghan Markle to bring 10-year crisis to Royal Family ?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle seeking 'alternate royal court' in US
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle seeking 'alternate royal court' in US