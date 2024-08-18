Ketamine Queen's extravagant spendings after Matthew Perry's death revealed

Ketamine Queen was enjoying luxurious vacations 11 days after Matthew Perry's death.



Jasveen Sangha, an underground alleged drug dealer who goes by the name, Ketamine Queen, is facing a minimum sentence of 10 years in federal prison and a statutory maximum sentence of life imprisonment in Matthew Perry's death investigation.



The Los Angeles resident is currently in prison without bond on one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine, one count of maintaining drug-involved premises, one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of possession with intent to distribute ketamine and five counts of distribution of ketamine.

It's been reported that she was paid $11,000 in cash in exchange for approximately 50 vials of ketamine, as per Page Six.

Now, Sangha’s Instagram posts reveal where she spent her earnings on luxurious vacations in Japan and Mexico.

By the looks of her posts, she went to Japan starting around November 8, 2023, which is 11 days after Perry died from the 'acute effects of ketamine.'

Two story highlights on her Instagram around that time were of her in Kimono as she dined at Signature, a French restaurant inside the Mandarin Oriental hotel in Tokyo.

“Happy girl,” read the text on a photo of her sushi meal.

Next was a mirror selfie from an immersive museum Infinity Flower Garden.

Sangha then vacationed in Mexico three months later as she posted a picture of herself with her extended family chilling poolside with cocktails.

She captioned one post about her experience with a sound bath, “Sound healing was absolutely uplifting and cleansing for the heart & soul.”

Sangha's friends recently spilled to The Post on Friday that she acted 'carefree' after Perry’s death and maintained an active social life.

“If anything, she became more social in the past few months,” a longtime friend told the outlet. “She seemed carefree, like she didn’t have a worry in the world.”

The friend added that Sangha was “always up for parties or dinner or just hanging out.”

“She put on a brave face, considering what she knew was coming,” the source said. “She acted like it was no big deal at all.”

Sangha's attorney, Mark Gregaros, told News Nation on Friday, “I understand people want to hold people accountable. I get that. … But I think they’re going to have a very tough time holding people accountable.”



Sangha’s case is scheduled to go to trial on October 8.