Ariana Madix's brother busted with illicit substance charge

TV personality Ariana Madix's brother has been arrested for attempting to sneak in 100 pounds of cannabis through airport security.

Jeremy Madix, who has made appearances on Vanderpump Rules, was catching a flight to Frankfurt with a friend, Jonah Ahad, on February 16 of this year when the pair was caught at Orlando International Airport.

As per a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent who stopped the pair, "a large amount of green leafy substance in vacuum-sealed bags in all of the suitcases" was found upon searching.



The warrant added that the plants tested "presumptive positive" for cannabis.

Jeremy's bags contained 64 vacuum-sealed bags of about 76 pounds of cannabis while Ahad's contained 31 bags of cannabis weighing about 37 pounds, TMZ reported.

Both were charged with drug trafficking, which poses a minimum sentence of three years in prison and a fine of $25,000 for the stated quantity of over 25 pounds or 300 plants.

A recent court filing submitted on August 14 states that Jeremy, 32, was not arrested until July 10, the outlet reported.

He was taken into custody at his home in Oceanside, California, and extradited to Florida.

Jeremy's attorney has asked the court to set a "reasonable bond," as Jeremy is under employment as a bartender and attending school in California.

His attorney emphasized that Jeremy has a "strong family network willing to support him" and should not be considered a flight risk.

His mother, Tanya Madox, also urged the judge to be considerate in a letter she wrote to support her son.

However, Love Island USA host Ariana did not write a letter to the judge.

It is not clear if he is still in custody in Florida. However, Jeremy revealed in March that he and Ariana have not been on talking terms for months.

Jeremy, who got engaged to his girlfriend Rachael at the time, also disclosed to US Weekly that his bride-to-be did not get along with Ariana and he cut off contact with his sister to support his fiancée.



Another document filed on August 14 shows that Jeremy's bond was set at $80,000 and that he must give up his passport within five days of being released on bond, People reported.